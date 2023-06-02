Junior Asia Hockey 2023: India become champions after beating Pakistan 2-1 in final

India is one of the most talented countries in the world when it comes to talent for Hockey is concerned. In the past as well, on many occasions, India have made the country proud on global level by actually winning important encounters. This time as well, we have a thrilling update for you all.

As per the latest media reports in Deccan Herald, India’s junior Hockey team maintained its continental supremacy at its best. They managed to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan with a final score of 2-1 in order to emerge as the Asia Cup champions here on Thursday night.

Know more about India’s big win against Pakistan in Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023:

India’s Angad Bir Singh (13th minute) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20th) scored for the country while Pakistan managed to pull one back through Abdul Basharat (37th).

For the unversed, this was India’s fourth title, having earlier won the tournament in 2004, 2008 and 2015. Pakistan have won the tournament in 1987, 1992 and 1996.

India went on the offensive from the first minute as they quickly earned a penalty corner through their first move. It was Sudeep Chirmako, who entered from the left wing and found the feet of a Pakistani defender but the subsequent chance went abegging. Till about half-time too, India has a healthy lead of 2-0 and that eventually ended up being the winning result.

