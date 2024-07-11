Natasa Stankovic asks to be ‘less judgemental’ amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

It has been quite a roller coaster ride for cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife, Natasa Stankovic, where it all began over a month ago when observations were made on how first their wedding images were out of her Instagram account, followed by the lady never posting anything amidst Pandya’s difficult run in the IPL and so on.

But the situation seemingly changed when the wedding images of Stankovic and Pandya were back on Instagram and Stankovic would also acknowledge their pet with their last name ‘Pandya’ in a few instances.

However, the situation definitely hasn’t gotten better where a while ago, Stankovic went on to post a video of herself and said things which seem indicative of their ongoing problems.

Posting a selfie video, Stankovic said, ‘sitting here and having my coffee. Just had a random thought. As people, how quick are we in judging. We see someone who is acting out of their character. We don’t slow down. We don’t observe and we don’t have empathy. We directly jump into judging. We don’t know what has happened, what is behind the whole thing. So let’s be less judgemental. Observe more. Have more empathy and be patient with people.”

As known, despite of India winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Stankovic never posted anything about it which included not even congratulating the team or Pandya. Upon the cricketer’s arrival back home, their speculated separation seemed certain as Pandya only posted images with his son while there was a celebration.