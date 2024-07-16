Natasa Stankovic headed to home in Serbia amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

The saga surrounding Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya continues to be mysterious, more than anything else. There has been an array of speculations as to whether there is trouble in their paradise and whether they are planning to reconcile or not. One thing has been certain and that is how there indeed is something wrong and it seems that Stankovic and Pandya have been living separately for a while now.

Despite of Pandya winning the T20 World Cup, Stankovic hasn’t posted anything about it or even India winning. This gained more prominence and almost sealed the fact that they are separated when Pandya’s home welcome was a celebration post by him putting up images only with their son, and finally Pandya’s solo appearance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. He only posed with her sister-in-law, Pankhuri, brother Krunal Pandya and cricketer-friend, Ishan Khan.

Amid all this, Stankovic has also been very cryptic about her stories and posts where her recent video about ‘judging people gained attraction from everyone and people wondered what was it directed towards. And now, her recent Instagram story further suggests that she is packing her stuff up and is all set and rolling to go for a holiday back home in Serbia. Putting up a suitcase image, she captioned it, ‘It’s that time of the year’ followed by an airplane emoji and the home and heart emoji. That makes it clear that she is headed home in Serbia.

So far, both Stankovic and Pandya have remained quiet on this matter.