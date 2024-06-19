Natasa Stankovic remarks ‘when you leave the world, you only take the people with you’ amid separation rumors with Hardik Pandya

Actress Natasa Stankovic has been at the centre of several headlines for almost a month now ever since the whole ordeal about her apparent rocky patch with her husband, Hardik Pandya hit the news wagon for the first time. From news about her archiving several Instagram posts that included their wedding images to dodging questions about divorce rumors and so on, many developments left people wondering and speculating.

However, in the past few days, a couple of positive developments also took place where she went on to restore the wedding posts, which she never deleted but just archived. And apart from that, she also posted an image of their pet dog who goes by the last name of Pandya in her Instagram story – which led people to believe that all is indeed well now.

But since then, there have been more and more cryptic stories and another one hit social media recently, where Stankovic posted a video of what seems to be a motivational speaker talking about death and what you take away. Sharing the same, she also wrote, ‘when you leave this world, you will only carry people with you…so choose your people wisely”-

Once again, was this a hint at something or not, one can only sit back and wonder. Neither Pandya nor Stankovic has come forward to publicly address any of the previous rumors. Pandya continues to be busy with the Indian cricket team playing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. India is set to play Afghanistan in a Super 8 match tomorrow (20th June) at 8:00 pm IST.