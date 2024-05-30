Natasa Stankovic shares her first post amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

It has almost been a week now since rumors about cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-wife, Natasa Stankovic hit the web and dominated the news brigade. What began as mere speculation and observation gained fuel by how Stankovic reacted to when being asked about the matter to a photographer, and also how Pandya has been entirely silent on the matter ever since.

There have been peculiar developments though – and that has been how Stankovic has been surprisingly more active on social media and somehow also being cryptic with whatever she posts. Recently, she posted a story of her drive on the Bandra-Worli sea link with a song in the background but a lot of them have had the image of Lord Jesus recurring.

And while these have all been stories, Stankovic did not post anything on her feed in the last six days until the later hours of yesterday.

Yet again, she posted two images where the first one was of a normal selfie of herself in the elevator but the second image was of Lord Jesus and a child. Even her captions had the Jesus Cross-

Whether or not these bear any hints or indicators to the saga, is a question that remains unanswered. In the meantime, Pandya, who as mentioned earlier has been entirely silent on the matter joined the Indian cricket team in the USA to begin practice sessions for the upcoming T20 World Cup that begins in a few days.