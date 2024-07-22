Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son in Serbia as rumors about Hardik Pandya & Ananya Panday gain attention

The saga surrounding now-former couple, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic has been one of the biggest talking points over the last few months but after an array of speculation and wondering, the duo finally went on to confirm in a joint statement that was posted a few days and confirmed that they have indeed parted ways and are no longer together.

As known, even before their joint statement came along, Pandya and Stankovic were already staying separately, and an array of rumors gained more attention when Pandya made his appearance at the festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

One would remember how Pandya vibing and dancing with actor Ananya Panday at the Ambani wedding festivities gained special attention, and rumors started circling about the two seeming to be a perfect couple. Following that, Pandya and Panday went on to follow each other on Instagram.

On a parallel note, Stankovic jetted off to her home in Serbia recently, and shared several images and videos, where is seen spending quality time with her son, Agastya-

Pandya and Stankovic got married right in the middle of COVID-19, and even renewed their vows a few months later. The couple welcomed their child, Agastya on July 30, 2020.

A while ago, Pandya was a part of the T20 World Cup winning team while Stankovic has continued to remain low key but extremely active on social media.