Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya turns 4; throws a grand party in Serbia

It wasn’t entirely a surprise but did come across being a heartbreak when about two weeks ago, Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya went on to make their separation official by making a joint announcement.

This has led to multiple people making their assumptions and raising questions about the nature of it but both Stankovic and Pandya indeed seem to be on a cordial note, where the latter even commented heart emojis on one of Stankovic’s posts earlier that included their son, Agastya.

And now, yesterday marked another special day as their son Agastya turned 4 years old. Making sure that her son has a great time and enjoys every bit of it, Stankovic threw what seemed to be a hot wheels themed party for his son which has his name stylised in a logo of hot wheels, invited his friends and her own friends and they had a ball time with games and food. Sharing a series of images, Stankovic wrote, “AgastyaTurns4”-

One would imagine or have anticipated that Hardik Pandya would go on to post about it and offer his wishes but that hasn’t happened yet. Pandya hasn’t even commented on the image yet.

View Instagram Post 1: Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya turns 4; throws a grand party in Serbia

For the uninitiated, rumors about Stankovic and Pandya hitting a rough patch went abuzz back in April when the former would not attend Pandya’s IPL matches and not even post anything when India won the T20 World Cup. Then there would be some back and forth until it was made official by the couple that they are no longer together.