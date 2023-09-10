Sports | News

Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day

Despite the hopes of players and fans, the weather refused to cooperate, and with a heavy heart, the umpires officially called off the game for the day.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 21:18:50
In a highly anticipated clash at the 2023 Asia Cup held in Colombo, India, and Pakistan faced off in their third Super Four match. The toss proved to be crucial as Pakistan won it and opted to bowl first, putting India in to bat under overcast conditions.

India was in a strong position, standing at 147/2, with their top-order batsmen displaying skill and determination. However, just when the contest was heating up, the heavens opened up, and rain brought the proceedings to a frustrating halt.

Officials and ground staff diligently assessed the situation with a series of inspections at 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, and 8:30 pm. Despite the hopes of players and fans, the weather refused to cooperate, and with a heavy heart, the umpires officially called off the game for the day.

The field had presented two significant challenges, notably in the vicinity of square leg and point, where excessive moisture had made the ground soft and potentially perilous for the players. To address this issue, the fans were deployed in an effort to expedite the drying process, and the plan was to reevaluate the situation in approximately 10-12 minutes. The primary focus was on ensuring the safety of the players while also aiming to maximize the number of overs played by both teams.

While tentatively considering commencing the match at 9:00 PM, it’s important to note that this decision remained subject to change as the conditions evolved.

As the relentless rain continued to pour down on Colombo, cricket enthusiasts were left with bated breath, hoping for better weather on the reserve day. It now looks like the game will indeed continue tomorrow from exactly where it left off, with India resuming their innings at 147/2 after 24.1 overs. This twist of fate has added even more intrigue to an already eagerly anticipated match, and fans can’t wait to witness the resumption of this thrilling encounter on the reserve day.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

