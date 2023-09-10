Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground

In the highly awaited third Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup, India faced off against Pakistan. The excitement was palpable as Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first, looking to gain an early advantage.

However, just when India seemed to be building momentum at 147/2, the unpredictable weather in Colombo had its say. Rain intervened, halting the thrilling contest and leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Officials conducted inspections at 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm, but hopes of resuming the game were dashed by the persistent rain. Another inspection was scheduled for 8:30 pm, as cricket enthusiasts anxiously awaited any glimmer of hope for a resumption.

In the event that the game is completely washed out, India can take solace in the fact that they will resume the contest at the same score on the reserve day, which is scheduled for tomorrow. Cricket enthusiasts across the globe will be keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a thrilling showdown between these two cricketing giants in the days to come.

Two significant challenges have emerged on the field, particularly in the regions near square leg and point, where excessive moisture has rendered the ground soft and potentially hazardous for players. To combat this issue, fans have been deployed in an attempt to expedite the drying process, with a reevaluation scheduled in approximately 10-12 minutes. The primary objective is to prioritize player safety while striving to maximize the number of overs played for both teams. While a 9:00 PM start time is tentatively considered, this decision remains subject to change based on the evolving conditions. In the event that a 34-over game is initiated at 9:00 PM and rain interrupts play, the intention is to resume with the same overs allocation on the following day.