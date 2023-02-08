Rishabh Pant is one of the finest and most talented young cricketers that we have in the Indian cricket team at present. It’s been quite many years now since the time Rishabh Pant started to impress his fans and admirers with his incredible cricketing skills and well, no wonder, we love all of it, don’t we? Be it in IPL or in ODI and T20 cricket or in Test cricket, Rishabh Pant has managed to stay relevant and deliver good work everywhere and well, we are all supremely proud of it and for real. His knock earlier during the Test series against Australia was the biggest reason India as a team could have a redemption and make a strong comeback in the series where fans had very little hopes.

Unfortunately, around the end of last year, he suffered from a major car accident which has kept him away from cricketing action for quite some time. If reports are to be believed, majority of his 2023 will be away from any cricketing action and for real. Amidst all this, Rishabh Pant has himself shared an important update about his health. As per reports in Times Of India, he wrote on his social media earlier,

“Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed…”

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Rishabh Pant a super speedy and complete recovery going forward soonest.