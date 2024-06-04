Is Urvashi Rautela flying to New York to show her support for Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup? Fans speculate

The T20 World Cup is currently underway already and it has indeed produced quite some drama so far. But India is yet to begin their campaign in the tournament which is set to happen tomorrow onwards. India face Ireland in their first group stage match and the fans couldn’t be more excited.

It is rather obvious but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant will indeed be a part of the Indian playing XI tomorrow owing to his impressive run of form in the IPL and a fabulous return from an accident which had put him out for over a year and a half.

And as India does get ready for their first match tomorrow, it seems the support is pouring in from all facets.

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who has been consistent with her cryptic posts, stories and everything else towards Pant has caused a stir yet again on social media.

A while ago, she posted an image of herself from the flight and also tagged New York as the location – thus denoting that she is headed away to New York right now.

And as one knows, India is playing Ireland in New York. This led fans to instantly speculate, is Rautela, once again flying all the way to New York to show her support for Pant?

One can only keep speculating and if we will see more obvious posts about the fame from Rautela ahead.