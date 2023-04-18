Sara Tendulkar is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and Arjun Tendulkar’s sibling. Yesterday Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. Excited about her brother’s debut, Sara Tendulkar also came to watch the match. Sara felt happy and proud and shared a snap of Arjun Tendulkar with the caption, “Happiest Sister Today!!!”

The Uncanny Resemblance Of Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar couldn’t be excited enough, and she shared multiple stories on her Instagram, cheering for her brother. Arjun Tendulkar got the ball from captain Rohit Sharma to charge against Kolkata Knight Riders. He bowled the first over and conceded five runs against KKR. Sara Tendulkar found that it’s the same thing Sachin Tendulkar did in his first IPL match in 2009.

Noticing this, a Twitter user named Mazher Arshad also shared a post pointing out the uncanny resemblance of the father-son duo. Then, Sara Tendulkar shared this tweet of her grab, which also grabbed the audience’s attention. Doesn’t that sound interesting? Like father, like son!

Happy with his son Arjun Tendulkar’s performance, Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional message on Twitter.

Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar share a great bond, and their official Instagram account is proof of their inseparable bond.

Sara Tendulkar’s Bollywood Debut

Rumours of Sara Tendulkar making her Bollywood debut float on the internet occasionally. However, there is no official announcement by Sara.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.