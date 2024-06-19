This Cricketer Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, And Ranveer Singh As India’s Top Celebrity Brand

Virat Kohli did it again. He is not only the highest-paid Indian celebrity on Instagram but also the most influential! Kroll released research on Celebrity Brand Valuation Rankings 2023, including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan among the top ten. Scroll down for more information!

Consulting firm Kroll reports that Virat Kohli’s brand value has grown by approximately 29% over the past year. In 2023, Virat Kohli estimated his brand value at around USD 227.9 million. Ranveer Singh is second with a brand worth of $45.1 million, while Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, is third with $38.7 million.

The list also features MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. While MS Dhoni has a brand value of USD 95.8 million, Sachin was eighth with USD 91.3 million. Akshay Kumar, at USD 111.9, and Alia Bhatt, at USD 101.1 million, slipped to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Kiara Advani climbed from 16th to 12th place within just one year. Katrina Kaif is another notable star who has returned to the list of India’s most valuable celebrity brands after a five-year absence.

