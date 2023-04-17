MS Dhoni is one of the most loved and admired cricketers in the country in today’s time. He is a sensation for real and even in IPL 2023, ladies and gentlemen, he’s been quite consistent for the Chennai Super Kings. Whenever MS Dhoni has so far arrived to bat in IPL 2023, it has been a visual delight for the fans and how.

Check out MS Dhoni’s grand entry at RCB’s home ground:

While today’s match between RCB and CSK might have happened at RCB’s home ground in Bengaluru, it was MS Dhoni who attracted the loudest cheer when he came to bat. Well, so much so that even Anushka Sharma was heard saying ‘they love him’ during the moment. See below folks –

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 "THEY LOVE HIM" – Anushka Sharma when crowd went wild for Thala MS Dhoni's entry ❤#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gAQAvZD21g — ` (@icskian) April 17, 2023

