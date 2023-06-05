ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shubman Gill goes out for romantic date with Niharika NM, see what happened next

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and admired young cricketers in today's time and he always gets a lot of attention. This time, he's collaborated with Niharika NM for a fun video and we love it. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 09:40:46
Shubman Gill is one of the finest young talents that we have in the Indian cricket scenario at present. In the past few years, Shubman Gill has quite literally impressed everyone with his amazing consistency and well, no wonder, he has got the big runs in stages where it mattered the most for him and the team. Be it for Team India in International cricket across all formats on in IPL for Gujarat Titans ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill has quite literally been in red hot form everywhere and no wonder, he’s been posing as a serious threat to all the bowlers out there in the world. The fact that he’s been doing equally well in all formats of the game speaks volumes of his skills as a cricketer. He’s adaptable to changes and conditions very quickly and that’s a big reason behind his success in today’s time ladies and gentlemen.

Let’s check out this fun and super adorable reel that Shubman Gill has created with content creator Niharika NM:

Right now, apart from his heroics on the cricket field ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill is also in the news and limelight because he’s also lent his voice for Indian version of Spiderman. The news went viral immediately as soon as it made to headlines and well, Shubman too has been doing his bit to promote the same in the best way possible. Well, as part of the promotion strategy, he collaborated with star Indian content creator Niharika NM and well, we can’t stop going LOL. As per the concept, both went out on a date. However, seems like the date has gone horribly wrong and has infact ended up being super funny. Well, are you wondering where and how? Here you go –

Well, absolutely hilarious and super fun indeed, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

