Watch: Shubman Gill's power-packed century helps Gujarat Titans reach second IPL final in a row, check out

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and loved young cricketers in the country. The young stud from Chandigarh has been absolutely phenomenal in literally every format that he’s played in Test cricket as well as domestic cricket and well, we have truly loved all of it. He’s immensely talented and well, that’s why, his talent in today’s time is meeting the right kind of opportunities to help him grow. Right now, he’s in that phase of his professional career where literally anything and everything that he attempts seems to work like gold for him. In IPL 2023 as well, he’s shown good and positive signs of form and well, once again, during the game against Mumbai Indians, he was simply on top of his game to help Gujarat Titans reach their second IPL finale in a row.

Check out a glimpse of the stunning innings and that Shubman Gill played against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2:

During the game against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill was truly on top of his game. He scored a magnificent century and well, scoring more than 120 runs in a single innings on repetitive occasions in a competitive tournament like IPL is no easy task. Well, in case you missed watching the magic that he did on the cricket field, here’s an opportunity for you to check out some of the special moments. Here you go –

.@ShubmanGill's 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐄: ✔️Youngest to score a century in IPL Playoffs

✔️Highest score in #TATAIPL Playoffs (129)

✔️Joint-fastest hundred in #TATAIPL Playoffs (49 balls)

✔️2nd batter in T20 history to score 3 centuries in 4 consecutive innings

✔️Most runs in 4… pic.twitter.com/VsIcbehYUc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 26, 2023

This is madness from Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HqjLYZnRBN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it? Brilliant for real, right folks?