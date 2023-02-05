Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has amassed her own separate fanbase all across the country. The star in making has managed to earn love from the netizens countrywide given her spectacular fashion etiquettes and articulations. But it’s not all, her skincare routine has always garnered her a lot of fans following all over the country. That said, today we are here with Sara Tendulkar’s skincare routine that you should follow to earn beautiful skin like her as mentioned in Bollywood Life

Taking care of your skin is crucial, especially in the winter. And if you are wondering where to start, Sara’s skincare routine would be a perfect fit for you.

Cleansing, ladies!

The most and not to miss part of your skincare routine should be cleansing. Get a good cleanser for yourself and rinse all the dirt from your face.

Night cream

Always apply night cream before you head off to your good night sleep. No matter what, don’t let your lazy mind take over you.

Diet

To follow a good healthy diet is crucial to get a good skin. It is always you are what you eat, so remember to eat healthy no matter what. Sara believes that eating healthy would have a positive impact on your face and therefore, you should definitely eat good to have the glow on your face.

Add lot of veggies

Sara adds a load of veggies to her regular diet that helps her in achieving the perfect glow on her skin. Adding greens to diet help your digestive system work well.

Stay away from Junk food

You should always stay away from junk food. For it could turn out your worst evil.

Stay hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated and also consume detoxifying juices to get all the toxic from your body.