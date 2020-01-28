Everything you need to know about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Chandidas Ganguly, affectionately known as Dada, is an Indian former cricketer, commentator and administrator who played as a left-handed opening batsman and was captain of the Indian national team. He is the 39th and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

He is the only cricketer to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals.

His ODI debut was against West Indies in January 1992.

He made his test debut against England at Lord’s in June 1996.

He has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

He was named as the captain of Indian Cricket Team in 2000.

He eloped with his childhood sweetheart Dona Roy and got married.

Sourav Ganguly is the only batsman to score a century on debut and to be dismissed first ball in his final Test innings.

He has the highest individual score of 183 by an Indian batsman in the Cricket World Cup.

Under his captaincy, MSD was selected to play for the Indian Cricket Team and the rest is history.

He has a daughter named Sana.

Ganguly was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004.

Ganguly is currently a part of the Supreme Court of India appointed Justice Mudgal Committee probe panel for the IPL Spot fixing and betting scandal’s investigations.

We can’t wait to see the current BCCI President’s decisions for the team and put his experience to great use.