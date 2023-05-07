IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shakes hand with Sourav Ganguly after match against Delhi Capitals, pic goes viral

Check out this viral video from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when Virat Kohli had a special meeting with Sourav Ganguly. He was spotted doing a handshake with Sourav Ganguly and we love it.

Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most loved cricketers that we have in the country. He’s a star and a sensation in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, that’s why, he’s considered to be the ideal role model and icon that modern-day youth must take inspiration from. He has always proven his talent on the cricket field when it matters the most and well, that’s why, be it for team India during difficult International encounters or for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, he has always done it beautifully when it matters the most. In all these years, Virat Kohli has proven his true credentials and well, that’s why, at times, he’s often compared with someone like Sachin Tendulkar.

Check out this viral photo of Virat Kohli was seen doing handshake with Sourav Ganguly after the game against Delhi Capitals:

Off-late, in IPL 2023, a lot has been said and written about Virat Kohli and his apparent behaviour issues. Be it the handshake controversy with Sourav Ganguly or the on-field tussle with Gautam Gambhir, we have seen it all. This time however, after the match against Delhi Capitals, we saw a really heartwarming video for cricket fans . In a video that’s now going viral, Virat Kohli was seen meeting Sourav Ganguly and exchanging pleasantries with him after the match. This happens after the handshake controversy in the last match and them unfollowing each other on social media. The photo is going viral everywhere. Check out below –

The moment when Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's handshake after the match. A beautiful picture! pic.twitter.com/b5ktOgcPbB — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 7, 2023

