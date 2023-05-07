ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shakes hand with Sourav Ganguly after match against Delhi Capitals, pic goes viral

Check out this viral video from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when Virat Kohli had a special meeting with Sourav Ganguly. He was spotted doing a handshake with Sourav Ganguly and we love it.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 May,2023 11:16:12
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shakes hand with Sourav Ganguly after match against Delhi Capitals, pic goes viral

Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most loved cricketers that we have in the country. He’s a star and a sensation in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, that’s why, he’s considered to be the ideal role model and icon that modern-day youth must take inspiration from. He has always proven his talent on the cricket field when it matters the most and well, that’s why, be it for team India during difficult International encounters or for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, he has always done it beautifully when it matters the most. In all these years, Virat Kohli has proven his true credentials and well, that’s why, at times, he’s often compared with someone like Sachin Tendulkar.

Check out this viral photo of Virat Kohli was seen doing handshake with Sourav Ganguly after the game against Delhi Capitals:

Off-late, in IPL 2023, a lot has been said and written about Virat Kohli and his apparent behaviour issues. Be it the handshake controversy with Sourav Ganguly or the on-field tussle with Gautam Gambhir, we have seen it all. This time however, after the match against Delhi Capitals, we saw a really heartwarming video for cricket fans . In a video that’s now going viral, Virat Kohli was seen meeting Sourav Ganguly and exchanging pleasantries with him after the match. This happens after the handshake controversy in the last match and them unfollowing each other on social media. The photo is going viral everywhere. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach during match against Delhi Capitals, video goes viral
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach during match against Delhi Capitals, video goes viral
'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Abuses: Does It Make Him A Bad Role Model For Gen-Z?
'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Abuses: Does It Make Him A Bad Role Model For Gen-Z?
In Pics: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple after IPL stiff with Gambhir
In Pics: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple after IPL stiff with Gambhir
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engage in heated verbal argument once again, full video here
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engage in heated verbal argument once again, full video here
IPL 2023: Fan enters field to meet Virat Kohli in between RCB Vs LSG game, video goes viral
IPL 2023: Fan enters field to meet Virat Kohli in between RCB Vs LSG game, video goes viral
Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet
Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet
Latest Stories
Birthday Special: 5 Special Hindi Films Adapted From Rabindranath Tagore
Birthday Special: 5 Special Hindi Films Adapted From Rabindranath Tagore
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message
Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Read Latest News