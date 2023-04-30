Spending a day on set with Sourav Ganguly was an amazing experience - Meghna Mukherjee

Best known for her works with top beauty brands,Megna Mukherjee is an up and coming model and actress. She recently shot to fame with her advertisement with famous cricketer Sourav Ganguly in a trending advertisement for Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery brands.

Sharing her experience working with the Cricket Heart throb of India, Megna says, “Loving cricket is a true Indian’s identity. I have been a cricket fan since forever and getting a chance to shoot with Sourav Ganguly was a golden opportunity and a dream come true! He is the humblest person and I became an instant fan after working closely with him. He shared with me how he is as comfortable in front of the camera as he is on the cricket field. We also bonded over our shared love for London being a favorite holiday destination. It was truly an experience of a lifetime and I’m sure I’ll remember this as a high point of my life.”

The brand has launched a new campaign for its popular Rich Marie biscuits range, which is going viral, featuring Megna Mukherjee opposite Sourav Ganguly and in a never-before-seen avatar. In the campaign, Megna perfectly adopted the role of Mona Darling while Sourav Ganguly, plays the character of the famous Bollywood villain ‘Robert’.

The commercial starts with Robert asking his secretary, Mona Darling or Megna , about the whereabouts of the Gold (Sona) and goes forward from there. Megna’s performance in the advertisement has been commendable and she is even receiving a lot of offers and praise for it.