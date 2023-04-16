Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are two of the finest cricketers that we have had in Indian cricket. While Virat Kohli is a modern-day legend in the true sense of the term and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs, Sourav Ganguly, on the other hand, has been one of the finest captains in the history of Indian cricket. The two of them have had great respect for each other in the past. However, ever since the Kohli captaincy saga, it has been assumed by sections of media and cricket fans that they don’t share the best equation. Well, another incident during the RCB Vs DC game suggested fans the same:

Check out this viral video of Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly from the game between RCB and DC:

At the end of the game, both Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly walked past each other. However, as visible, the two of them didn’t really shake hands with each other. The video is going viral on social media. Check out below –

