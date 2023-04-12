A big update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others.

Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others find themselves in legal trouble:

If the latest media reports in Latestly are to be believed, a social activist in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in a district court against Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, actor Aamir Khan and others. The activist has accused them of encouraging gambling. The petition has been moved in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. It has been alleged that these personalities are reportedly playing with the present and future of youths by making them involve themselves in gambling through various online games related to IPL.

As of now, none of the cricketers mentioned or Aamir Khan has issued any statement or clarification on the same.