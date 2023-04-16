Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are two of the most important and respected players that we have in the country for team India. While Ganguly was the captain of the team in a different era, Virat Kohli started ruling the world of Indian cricket immediately after his debut and well, ever since then, there’s been simply no looking back for him. While the duo had massive mutual respect for each other, things changed to a certain extent after Virat Kohli decided to step down as captain of the Test cricket team. Soon, after that, we had the announcement of a new captain in Rohit Sharma for all formats. Ever since then, it’s been speculated that both of them don’t share a great equation.

Virat Kohli UNFOLLOWS Sourav Ganguly:

Yesterday, after the game between RCB and DC, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli found their names in the middle of a controversy after either one of them or both of them didn’t shake hands. Soon after that, as per several reports in the media, Virat Kohli unfollowed Sourav Ganguly. See screenshot below –

