Sourav Ganguly’s car involved in an accident

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s vehicle was involved in an accident on Thursday night while he was on his way to Burdwan for an event. The incident occurred on the Durgapur Expressway in Hooghly when a truck struck his car from behind, leading to a chain reaction within his convoy.

Reports indicate that two vehicles in the convoy sustained minor damage. However, Ganguly and the others traveling with him were not injured. Despite the disruption, he resumed his journey after a brief halt and continued with his planned schedule.

Following the incident, Ganguly reached the University of Burdwan, where he engaged with students and officials. He spoke about various aspects of Indian cricket and shared insights from his career. His participation in the event remained unaffected by the earlier mishap.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the Ganguly family has experienced such an event. Last month, his daughter Sana was involved in a road accident in Kolkata. A bus collided with her vehicle near the Behala intersection, though she escaped without injury.

Ganguly, known for his contributions to Indian cricket, has remained active in administrative and media roles after his retirement from the sport. His visit to Burdwan was part of ongoing engagements, and despite the unexpected delay, he proceeded without changes to his itinerary.

Authorities have not provided further details on the accident, and no reports of serious damage or injuries have emerged. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel, even for high-profile individuals with security convoys.