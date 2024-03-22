I am excited to be anchoring for IPL: Simaran Kaur

Actress Simaran Kaur who has done TV shows like Agar Tum Na Hote, Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke, Agniphera etc, adds a new feather in her cap now. She will be seen anchoring IPL 2024. She is happy to be stepping into the biggest cricket extravaganza which will start later today (22 March). She has been a voice-over artiste, having lent voice to the famous character of Nobita.

Says Simaran, “I feel very fortunate that I get to do so many different things. I love exploring new opportunities and pushing my boundaries as an artist. I was approached by the team for an audition, I prepared for it, gave my 100% in trials and here I am anchoring for IPL.”

Simaran has a passionate flare for the game of cricket. “I love Cricket, I used to play cricket in school. I was a batter and believe me, I used to hit the ball a long way. I am a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians and my favourite players are so many … MSD, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaspreet Bumrah.”

“I am an avid cricket fan, I remember watching the Indian Cricket team winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, MI winning 5 IPL titles, CSK and Thala equalling their record last year,” she adds.

Simaran has mixed feelings as she starts her work today. “I am a little nervous, but super excited at the same time. I love cricket and I hope I can bring something extra to the amazing extravaganza that is IPL.”

She wants to enjoy this opportunity and give it her best. “I believe I am going to have a great time, meet some amazing people. I will get to work with a great team and might get to interview the biggest superstars of World Cricket… Wow, it is going to be amazing.”

Best of luck, Simaran!!