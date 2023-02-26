Among the Indian cricket community, Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, are among the most amazing and adored couples. Before finally tying the knot and being married, they both had been in love and had a long-standing admiration for one another. However, when it comes to being there for one another during difficult times, netizens love it in the best way possible and in all honesty. They both complement each other so well. Every time Rohit unlocked a new accomplishment in international cricket or the IPL, Ritika’s joy was a sight. The two of them are having a lovely, romantic moment and are the real deal regarding the couple’s goals.

Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh’s picture appearances

Rohit Sharma shared a picture with Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit Sharma wore a black sleeveless outfit and paired it with sunglasses. Ritika Sajdeh wore a white striped and floral printed outfit. They are both close and enjoying the atmosphere on the island.

Rohit Sharma was dressed in black and grey. Ritika is seen dozing off on his shoulder. He snapped a selfie with his wife. In the second image, they are seen strolling together on the street and are taken in a casual photograph. Ritika is seen in a close-up photograph clapping her hands. In the fourth image, they are both seen taking selfies and having fun on vacation. In the fifth image, Rohit Sharma is seen kissing his wife’s side of the forehead and posing for the camera. Rohit took a selfie with Ritika while eating lunch in the last photo.

In the first photograph, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were seen posing together. They are both speaking and taking pictures in the second image. In the third image, Rohit poses for a selfie with Ritika, both wearing gorgeous smiles. Rohit had fun with his wife and liked their company. Rohit Sharma posted a photo of himself with Ritika Sajdeh while out to dinner in Dubai.

Did you like seeing Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s together-picture appearances? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.