ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it

Check out how Shubman Gill has found a new passion for photography. The cricketer is now playing IPL for Gujarat Titans and has been amongst runs. Apart from cricket, Shubman Gill is seen doing a great job as a photographer as well it seems

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
04 May,2023 15:25:00
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired batsmen in International cricket. Ever since his under-19 cricket heroics ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill started getting a lot of love and attention from his fans. With every passing year, he kept improving as a player and well, his consistency today speaks volumes for itself. He’s an incredible talent and well, as far as confidence of belonging in the biggest stage is concerned, it has grown tremendously and to a great extent in the past few years. After his initial few years of stint in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill started playing for Gujarat Titans since 2022. The franchise is a new one and they already lifted the trophy in the inaugural year itself.

Check out what Shubman Gill is currently busy doing and what’s the latest update about him:

As far as form on the field is concerned, Shubman Gill is pretty much on top of his game and we love it. While we all know well for a fact that his concentration lies in cricket, guess what is the new skill that he has developed from his end as a new-found passion? Well, it seems like right now, Shubman Gill is currently winning hearts as a photographer as well and this candid snap is a proof. Check it out below –

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it 804016

We at IWMBuzz wish Shubman Gill all the very best for his games for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and here’s hoping that he continues the good display of form even for team India in International cricket. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's crazy, mad moment makes internet ROFL
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's crazy, mad moment makes internet ROFL
Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..."
Shubman Gill's old photo from 2016 with Arjun Tendulkar goes viral, netizen says, "Jija ke saath..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his 'perfect companion', Yuvraj Singh loves it
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his 'perfect companion', Yuvraj Singh loves it
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pe laath..."
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pe laath..."
Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill
Amazing! Virat Kohli's Reaction To Audience Shouting Sara Ali Khan For Shubman Gill
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
Latest Stories
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Satya get into a fight
Read Latest News