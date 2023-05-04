IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it

Check out how Shubman Gill has found a new passion for photography. The cricketer is now playing IPL for Gujarat Titans and has been amongst runs. Apart from cricket, Shubman Gill is seen doing a great job as a photographer as well it seems

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired batsmen in International cricket. Ever since his under-19 cricket heroics ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill started getting a lot of love and attention from his fans. With every passing year, he kept improving as a player and well, his consistency today speaks volumes for itself. He’s an incredible talent and well, as far as confidence of belonging in the biggest stage is concerned, it has grown tremendously and to a great extent in the past few years. After his initial few years of stint in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill started playing for Gujarat Titans since 2022. The franchise is a new one and they already lifted the trophy in the inaugural year itself.

Check out what Shubman Gill is currently busy doing and what’s the latest update about him:

As far as form on the field is concerned, Shubman Gill is pretty much on top of his game and we love it. While we all know well for a fact that his concentration lies in cricket, guess what is the new skill that he has developed from his end as a new-found passion? Well, it seems like right now, Shubman Gill is currently winning hearts as a photographer as well and this candid snap is a proof. Check it out below –

We at IWMBuzz wish Shubman Gill all the very best for his games for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and here's hoping that he continues the good display of form even for team India in International cricket.