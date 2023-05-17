ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is aiming for the stars, watch out

When it comes to social media activities, Shubman Gill has always been forefront of things. Right now, he's the voice of Indian Spiderman and the update has made everyone super excited. See the latest that's happening at his end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 15:59:20
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is aiming for the stars, watch out

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and loved young cricketers that we have in the country in today’s time. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing and sensational for Shubman Gill and well, come what may, anything and everything that he does becomes a reason of happiness and celebration for the fans all over the country. Shubman Gill has been in red hot form in the last few years and well, the big change that has been observed in his game is that he’s had the ability to convert the starts into big scores. For the longest time, till about 2022 or so, Shubman Gill would be getting big starts. However, he would fail more often than not to convert the starts into big scores. However, unlike those situations, its different over here now. Right now, he’s groomed his mindset nicely due to which he’s converting the starts into results and we love all of it.

Check out the latest special activity that we get to see happening at Shubman Gill’s end on social media:

Whenever Shubman Gill shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on his social media handle to woo and entertain his fans in the best way possible, internet certainly loves all of it and how. Unlike a lot of other cricketers, Shubman Gill is someone who’s been taking care of his social media game to a great extent and well, we love all of it and how. So, what’s the latest nice activity that we get to see on social media from Shubman Gill’s end? Well, going by the latest video that he’s shared from his end on social media, Shubman Gill seems to be aiming for the stars in a super cool and swagger way like never before and well, we love all of it. Well, do you all want to check out and understand more of it better? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?
Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill finds new passion in photography, fans love it
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho happened when I was looking for a distinct role: Karan Suchak
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho happened when I was looking for a distinct role: Karan Suchak
Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Ruhi Singh, Soundous Moufakir begin shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot, check photos
Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Ruhi Singh, Soundous Moufakir begin shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot, check photos
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Mouni Roy Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling White Bralette And Multicoloured Sarong
Mouni Roy Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling White Bralette And Multicoloured Sarong
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika makes a special wish to her Bade Papa
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika makes a special wish to her Bade Papa
Read Latest News