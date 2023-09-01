Ishan Kishan Gets Candid With Gang In Selfie, Says 'Smile Till You Have Teeth'

The wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan not only impresses with his performance on the field but his quirkiness on his social media handle. He often treats his users with fun-filled and adorable glimpses from his vacations, personal life, and with his team. Recently, the cricketer shared a candid snap with his gang and also emphasized this important thing in life.

Ishan Kishan Gets Candid With His Gang

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishan shared a set of pictures with his boy gang in their quirky and playful vibes. He posed, making weird and goofy faces with his teammates Shubman Gill, Surya Kumar, and Tilak Varma. All the members can be seen donning the black t-shirt. And the interesting thing is that the gang donned black glasses.

In the series of pictures, one thing that the boys didn’t leave was the beautiful and full of fun smiles. Undoubtedly, this big, bright smile on the cricketer’s face made us smile. In the last click, Ishan flaunted his big, laughter face with his bestie, Shubman Gill.

In the caption, he emphasized that life is too short, so one should keep smiling till you have teeth in your mouth. “Life is short, so smile till you have teeth.”

