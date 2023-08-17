Ishan Kishan Looks Swanky In His New Hairstyle; Take A Look

One of the most loved and famous players in Indian cricket, Ishan Kishan, is a mix of fun and entertainment. He makes the audience praise him on the field, while off the field, he manages to impress with his real personality. And today, his stylish hairstyle is keeping him on top buzz.

Ishan Kishan’s Swanky Hairstyle In The Latest Instagram Dump

The cricketer in real life is full of fun, style, and entertainment. With his Instagram feed, it’s quite clear that Ishan has a separate love for fashion and style. He has several tattoos, and we have often seen him embrace exceptional looks. The cricketer gives us a sneak peek into his new swanky hairstyle. With the messy and spiny hairstyle, Ishan looked captivating.

In the caption, the cricketer revealed that it’s his Number 1 hair artist Aalim Hakim. In the image, Ishan made hearts flutter with his style in a simple blue t-shirt adorned with a white motif chain, a luxurious watch, earrings, and black glasses.

Reacting to his new avatar, his fellow colleague Hardik Pandya in the comments, dropped fire emojis. The famous stylist Ken Ferns said, “Smarty (with a heart popping out emoji).” At the same time, many others expressed themselves through emojis.

What’s your reaction to Ishan Kishan’s stylish hairstyle? Please let us know in the comments box.