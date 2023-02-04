Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal are here of three of the finest and most talented modern-day cricketers that we have in the country right now. Their talent and potential is such that they are really beneficial for the Indian cricket team across all formats of the game. While Yuzvendra is the senior pro who’s been there for a longer duration of time, Shubman and Ishan Kishan are relatively the new blokes kn the squad who are setting new standards in the game everyday in every way possible. Both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have displayed rich vein of form over the years and that’s what we admire the most for real.

The best and most amazing and thing about the three of them is that come what may, they never eve really shy away from entertaining fans with their hilarious videos and fun quotient. Well, this time as well, all three of them have shared a hilarious video and the internet is totally going LOL. All three of them have recreated a special Roadies audition video and well, we truly can’t keep calm and how. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and entertaining in the real sense from our young guns of Indian cricket, ain't it?