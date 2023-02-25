One of the young and developing cricketers who exhibits a lot of potential is Ishan Kishan, whose name has recently made headlines. The left-handed batter and wicketkeeper is a rising star from the state of Jharkhand. Ishan, who is well-known for his flawless batting technique, has been more prominent in recent weeks thanks to a run of outstanding performances with the bat. In both the prestigious Indian Premier League, where he competes for Mumbai Indians, and the home circuit, he had previously demonstrated his abilities. He portrays running for runs as a simple task. While it takes some devotion and sacrifice to perform at such a high level. Ishan Kishan’s exercise and eating regimen will be examined in this article.

Ishan’s Workout

Ishan maintains his physical fitness at the highest level in order to perform as he does. He works out at the gym quite frequently. In order to give his followers a glimpse into his training and workout routine, he also routinely posts pictures from his workouts to his Instagram feed. Despite the fact that he has never publicly disclosed his whole regimen, we do know that he engages in HIT (High-Intensity Training), cardio, resistance training, etc.

Ishan Kishan performs exercises that target different body areas as well as weightlifting. He performs each of these under the supervision and direction of his trainer. Soham Patel and Nitin Patel, the physiotherapist, and trainer for Team India are also essential to his fitness and workout regimen. In spite of his location, Ishan routinely attends the gym. He knows how important it is to exercise regularly and keeps up with it, whether he is on tour or not.

Ishan’s Diet Plan

Another aspect that shouldn’t be ignored is diet. Diet is as least as vital as an exercise for maintaining fitness and having a healthy physique. And Ishan Kishan is all too aware of the significance of diet. He consumes a diet that is completely balanced as a result. He eats a lot of carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins. He also eats fruits and nuts, which further improves his nutrition. He also swears by water, which is another significant item. Ishan concurs with the notion that recovery meals are essential. He makes sure his diet contains foods that support the body’s natural healing process as a result. This is advantageous because playing puts an athlete’s body under a lot of stress.

Ishan’s Cheat Meal

Ishan Kishan’s pretty unusual color scheme is another eccentric aspect of him. He has an excellent reputation for his creative batting. He is, nevertheless, just as creative when it comes to his eating patterns. This distinct quality of the rising great batsman was disclosed in an interview by his teammate Suryakumar Yadav. He added that Ishan eats his bun after dipping it in ice cream. Also, he might occasionally top it with Nando’s sauce and chocolate ice cream before eating it. Unusual, without a question, but, as they say, to each his own.

Source : zee news india