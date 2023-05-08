ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

Katrina Kaif spoke to me...: When young and shy Virat Kohli became starstruck

Virat Kohli is one of the finest sports icons and personalities in the country today. He's almost equivalent to even Sachin Tendulkar in terms of stature. However, there's this old video of Kohli where he was seen getting starstruck seeing Katrina Kaif

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 10:55:39
Virat Kohli is one of the finest sports icons and personalities in the country today. He’s almost equivalent to even Sachin Tendulkar in terms of stature. The moment we are all asked to think about the best batsman in the world, the first name that automatically hits out mind in today’s time is that of Virat Kohli. From Virat Kohli, there are many important things to learn and well, we love it all. From the importance of being consistent in life to doing good things and bouncing back from challenges, Virat Kohli has been a frontrunner when it comes to teaching the younger generation good values as a role model. While today, he might be the biggest superstar in the country from the world of sports, that’s always not been the case.

Check out this hilarious and adorable video of Virat Kohli where he got happy after Katrina Kaif told him hey:

In this hilarious and viral video as a “blast from the past” from the IPL archives, we spotted this super cute video of Virat Kohli. When asked about the biggest moment he has had, he had then spoken about how he felt happy when Katrina Kaif said hey to him. Cut to today’s time, his wife Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are great friends and not just that, he’s at par with Katrina Kaif in terms of global popularity if not more. Want to see the video? Here you go –

Virat Kohli is currently busy playing IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and we wish him good luck for the tournament and in every game where he represents team India. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

