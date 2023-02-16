Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the cutest and most loved pairs that we currently have in the country. The duo have been in love with each other for quite a long time and given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received in all these years, we can certainly say for real that they deserve every bit of it. The two of them made their relationship official and public for the first time way back in the year 2020 and ever since then, they have certainly grown from strength to strength as a ‘happy and adorable couple’.

Both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have always made adorable and super cute appearances together in public and well, that’s why, anything and everything that they do manages to grab a lot of positivity and attention for all the right reasons. Well, this time, the news update came out that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic will be getting married again on Valentine’s Day in presence of close family and friends. It was a special affair where they intended to celebrate their special moment and exchange vows once again to make their Valentine’s Day all the way more special. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love with a special inside video from the celebrations that happened in Udaipur? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on these beautiful pics ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and super cute, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com