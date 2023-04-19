Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers on the country. He’s one of those cricketers right now who’s currently grabbing a lot of love and appreciation for his consistent performances on the cricket field. Be it in IPL for Gujarat Titans or for Team India, Shubman Gill has off-late been hitting bull’s eye in every department and for real. Not just for his cricket skills ladies and gentlemen, he’s also simultaneously in the limelight because of his off-field antics. Be it his rumoured link-up with Indian actress Sara Ali Khan or his friendship and bonding with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter aka Sara Tendulkar, we have heard it all about him.

Check out this viral funny advertisement video of Shubman Gill that you all will love:

Off-late, as we rightly mentioned, Shubman Gill has been killing the TV advertisement space and we love it. Well, in one of his latest advertisements, in the beginning part, he is seen having a hilarious interaction and moment with a dog and well, we bet that it will make all netizens go LOL for real. The plot twist is gripping and funny indeed. Well, do you want to check it out and understand better? See below folks right away –

Personal Hobby:

Apart from being a talented batsman, Shubman Gill is also actively into gaming. He loves to eat good food and also workout and exercise at the same time to maintain his fitness. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com