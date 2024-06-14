Revisiting the cute image of Sushant Singh Rajput & Ziva Dhoni with MS Dhoni

The day of 14th June will always be a day of sadness and shock no matter how many years pass by – because it will always be the day when everyone’s beloved, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

The media circus and trial that followed his death was an ordeal that is best forgotten because of how it tampered with the actor’s last memories but nevertheless, Rajput is and will always be a shining star for everyone.

And he was one even when he was alive, especially when he got close to cricketing legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni when he was filming for the 2016 film, M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. One would remember how Rajput would hang out with MS and his family and during the course of it, he got really close to them as well.

And hence, today, a very special image was revisited that just might have you adore him even more.

In the monochrome image, Dhoni is seated with a huge smile on his face as then-little Ziva is playing on her father’s lap but Sushant Singh Rajput also has a million dollar smile as he plays with Ziva this capturing a moment that can be now cherished forever-

As one would remember, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances in his apartment. While it was ruled as a clear case of suicide, a huge media trial followed which kept suggesting things otherwise. The case remains unsolved even today.