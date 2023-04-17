Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired cricketers in the country at present. The last few years in particular have been quite amazing for Shubman and no wonder, he’s matured tremendously as a cricketer. After his heroics in the U-19 World Cup for India, he got picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders where he did his best to prove his mettle. After showing consistency in domestic and IPL cricket, he got picked for India at an International level and well, from there onwards, things became simply wonderful for him. At present, he’s the new batting sensation of the country and we love it. Not just in real life, his rumoured relationships and associations with famous personalities is also something that grabs a lot of attention.

Check out this viral dance video of Shubman Gill that you all will love:

Whenever Shubman Gill shares new and engaging content on his social media handle to woo and entertain his fans, netizens totally love it and can’t keep calm for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, as a form of brand collaboration, Shubman Gill is seen endorsing a nice product in his own swag way and well, we love the way the popular song ‘Kala Chashma’ plays at the background. Any guesses who left a special comment in the post to make it more engaging? None other than Jassie Gill. See below folks –

At present, Shubman Gill is busy playing IPL for Gujarat Titans and well, so far, he’s delivered the goods and how. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com