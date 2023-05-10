ADVERTISEMENT
Sports

Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?

Shubman Gill is one of the finest and most talented players in the country right now. The man has been on top of his game in cricket for quite some time and we love it. Check out his latest social media story where he's seen wanting to play Table Tennis

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 17:30:36
Shubman Gill is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian cricket space. He’s one of the most talented and admired young cricket stars in the country right now and well, he’s been certainly doing a good work. He’s shown consistency with the cricket bat on numerous occasions. He started getting his share of popularity and fame after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup and well, soon after that, he did wonderfully for himself and any team that he became a part of. His luck and consistency changed immensely after he scored his double century for team India in ODI cricket and well, that knock did his confidence a whole world of good. His swag game on social media is simply wonderful and we love all of it.

Check out the latest post shared by Shubman Gill from her end that’s going viral everywhere:

Whenever Shubman Gill shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on his social media handle, it is a matter of immense joy and happiness for all his fans and admirers all over the country. Well, this time, guess what’s the latest happening at his end after sharing nice photos in a fashion wear and new haircut? Well, this time, he’s giving you all a sneak-peek into the fact that he’s ready to play Table Tennis. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested? 805797

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Shubman Gill all the best for everything nice that he does in the future. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

