Shubman Gill invites you for a Table Tennis game, are you interested?

Shubman Gill is one of the finest and most talented players in the country right now. The man has been on top of his game in cricket for quite some time and we love it. Check out his latest social media story where he's seen wanting to play Table Tennis

Shubman Gill is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian cricket space. He’s one of the most talented and admired young cricket stars in the country right now and well, he’s been certainly doing a good work. He’s shown consistency with the cricket bat on numerous occasions. He started getting his share of popularity and fame after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup and well, soon after that, he did wonderfully for himself and any team that he became a part of. His luck and consistency changed immensely after he scored his double century for team India in ODI cricket and well, that knock did his confidence a whole world of good. His swag game on social media is simply wonderful and we love all of it.

Check out the latest post shared by Shubman Gill from her end that’s going viral everywhere:

this time, he's giving you all a sneak-peek into the fact that he's ready to play Table Tennis.

