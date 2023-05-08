Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm

Know more about Shubman Gill and what's currently the latest that we get to hear from his end. Not just with his bat on the cricket field ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill is also killing it with perfection as the new voice of Indian Spiderman

Shubman Gill is one of the finest and most talented young cricketers that we have in the country at present. In the past few years, Shubman Gill has been doing everything right that he needed to do from his end in order to grab hearts of the fans all over the country. Right now, he’s enjoying a rich vein of form like never before and well, that’s why, he’s also showing great consistency. Ever since the time he joined Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2022, he’s been nothing less than an asset for the squad. Not just for Gujarat Titans ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill is also doing terrific for team India as well. Be it his double century for India in ODI cricket after Ishan Kishan or his IPL scores, he’s doing a terrific job and how.

Know the latest about Shubman Gill and his connection with Indian Spiderman:

Well, if the sports fraternity wasn’t enough for Shubman Gill, seems like he’s set to take over the entertainment industry as well with the magic of his voice. As per the latest media reports in Scroll, Sony Pictures India has announced that Shubman Gill is the new Spider-Man. He’s all set to be the voice of Indian Spiderman aka Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse. The trailer is set to drop very soon and netizens are super excited. See below folks –

Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! 🕸️🏏 Thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own – Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse.

Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action! 🕷️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k38p4Gorkw — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 8, 2023

Well, after this special update, we are indeed very excited and we can’t keep calm for real. How excited are you all to see Shubman Gill in this avatar folks? We also wish Shubman Gill good luck going forward in IPL 2023 ladies and gentlemen. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com