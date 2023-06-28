ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

Shubman Gill's 'chill time' with buddies

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and admired young sports personalities in the country and well, we love him for all the wonderful reasons. Let's check out the latest that's happening at his end and how.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 10:55:27
Shubman Gill is one of the most stylish and inspiring young cricketers in the country in today’s time. The last few years in particular have been phenomenal for him professionally. Ever since the time he successfully played the Under-19 World Cup for India, he became a sensation who never looked back. Soon, after his Under-19 World Cup heroics, he became a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL where he was given some interesting opportunities. Although he did well for KKR in the tournaments he played, he wasn’t at his absolute best. However, ever since Shubman started playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL, his career graph completely took a new direction and how. His style quotient knows no limits and no wonder, he is rated highly as a gen-Z icon.

Check out the latest social media story shared by Shubman Gill which you all will like:

One of the best and most incredible facts about Shubman Gill is that not just as a cricketer on the field, he also has the ability to entertain immensely with his presence on social media platforms. Well, as far as social media platforms are concerned, his latest photos and videos have been getting incredible engagement and we truly love it. When not busy with cricket, he loves to chill with his buddies and have his share of fun. Well, seems like that’s exactly what he is doing right now to woo his fans. Well, do you want to have a look? Here you go –

Shubman Gill's 'chill time' with buddies 820878

Well, absolutely amazing and a treat to the eyes, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

