Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers that we have in the Indian cricket team. Given the kind of achievements that he’s had in the recent past in International cricket as well as in IPL, it has been nothing less than sensational and phenomenal for real. He started getting his share of fandom and popularity immediately after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup and well, ever since then, he started getting opportunities on a regular basis for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL cricket. After having gotten his share of fandom and popularity in the first few seasons, he was taken by Gujarat Titans in 2022 and seems like, ever since then, his luck and fortune change completely and for the better. Ever since then, he’s been getting big runs and across all formats.

Check out the first social media post that Shubman Gill shared from his end on Instagram after the finale loss against Chennai Super Kings:

Not just on the cricket field ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill is quite a sensation and a pro on social media platforms as well and to a great extent. Whenever he shares new and engaging photos, videos and stuff related to his amazing lifestyle, internet as well as all cricket fans love it. This time however, his latest post where he’s posing with all the things that he’s won from IPL 2023 this year is going viral. His smile is winning hearts of all her fans and well, we are truly loving all of it for real. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, amazing and sensational, ain’t it? We at IWMBuzz wish Shubman Gill all the very best for his upcoming games going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com