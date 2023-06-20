ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

Shubman Gill's unmissable swag is spinning heads

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and loved cricketers in the country at present and we love it. Well, right now, he is winning hearts with his latest pic where he's flaunting his swag with perfection. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 Jun,2023 14:05:23
Shubman Gill's unmissable swag is spinning heads

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and admired young cricketers in the country right now at present and well, we love it and how. The man has been a part of the Indian cricket team for quite some time and well, we love it and how. The man has been doing a good work in the Indian cricket team and well, that’s why, his consistency speaks volumes for itself. Not just for the Indian cricket team ladies and gentlemen, Shubman Gill has also been doing a good job for his IPL team aka Gujarat Titans. The young dasher enjoys quite a lot of attention and fan following from girls all over the country and well, no wonder, girls are totally going bananas for him all the time.

Let’s check out the latest snap that Shubman Gill has shared from his end on Instagram:

Whenever Shubman Gill gets an opportunity, he shares fun and interesting snaps and videos from his end on social media in order to get his fans drooling over him completely. Well, once again, there’s some good news for all the girls out there. Shubman’s latest snap is all about enjoying a fun and engaging lifestyle and well, no wonder, you will love the swag. He is seen in his ‘holiday mood’ as she sizzles in his stylish sunglasses and well, we love it. Check out here –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain’t it? Brilliant and outstanding for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shubman Gill’s swag is unmissable, here’s why
Shubman Gill’s swag is unmissable, here’s why
Watch: Shubman Gill goes out for romantic date with Niharika NM, see what happened next
Watch: Shubman Gill goes out for romantic date with Niharika NM, see what happened next
Shubman Gill’s iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Shubman Gill’s iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja to celebrate, Shubman Gill pens emotional note
IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja to celebrate, Shubman Gill pens emotional note
OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?
OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?
Watch: Shubman Gill’s power-packed century helps Gujarat Titans reach second IPL final in a row, check out
Watch: Shubman Gill’s power-packed century helps Gujarat Titans reach second IPL final in a row, check out
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan overpowers Ruhaan
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan overpowers Ruhaan
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can’t keep calm
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can’t keep calm
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Read Latest News