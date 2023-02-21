Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the country. The two of them managed to keep their relationship hidden and a secret for a long time. Well, it was only during February 2020 when they announced the same to one and all and eventually announced the happy fact that they are together. Although their first marriage session happened privately in presence of close family and friends, their loyal fans were always waiting for them to eventually have a big-fat marriage ceremony that will closely involve one and all. The two of them make an adorable couple indeed and well, that’s what we genuinely love and admire about them.

Given the busy schedule that Hardik Pandya has, it often gets difficult for him to manage time for his beloved wife. But hey, whenever he does, he makes the most of it. The two of them recently had a lavish and happening marriage ceremony in presence of everyone again in Udaipur and the photos were nothing less than dreamy folks. Well, if those snaps were dreamy and nice, the ones that we will show you now are even better and more amazing. Want to get some couple goals seeing the same? See below folks –

Aren’t the two of them absolutely super cute and adorable in the true sense of the term? Brilliant and supremely engaging, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views n the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com