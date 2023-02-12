Yuvraj Singh, India’s most celebrated player takes the weekend off to spend with his dearest son Orion. The star, who remains active on Instagram, shared a video as she spends good amount of time with his son while reminiscing his throwback matches. We can witness some amazing moments when Yuvraj threw some historic sixes.

In the video, we can see Yuvraj sitting on the couch with his adorable little son on lap. The star is seen in his casual comfortable home clothes, as the father-son duo witness the game on their living room television. The video served straight away father-son goals; and also we find extremely inspiring in terms of ‘keys to parenting’.

Sharing the video, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years #15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay @hazelkeechofficial”

Here take a look at the video:

Soon after he shared the video on his Instagram handle, Yuvraj Singh got gushed with love comments from fans and friends all across globe. Irfan Pathan, “Little one is keeping an eye on your technique. Focused ;)”, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “God bless him”. Actress Raveena Tandon wrote, “Omg godddd ! Such a lil pudding!!! God bless!! 🧿♥ Jai shiv Shambhu! Tathastu!”

A fan wrote, “I think baby 😂😂also motivate from his daddy’s back to back sixes in the ground. In future it’s Yuvis shadow🔥🔥🔥…. Really impressive and memorable day bro 6 6 6 6 6 6”

Another commented, “Woh beeh kya din tha paaji jab ap ko ground ma dekhta tha or har jagah sa yuvi hee sunai deeta tha ❤❤❤”

A third user wrote, “years may go…but these moments I mean it will cherish forever…#15yearsofsixsixes”