WhatsApp introduces ‘Community Examples’ and ‘Animated Avatars’ to iOS Beta

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is adding a cool new feature to its iOS beta version called “community examples.” This feature is meant to help people create groups on WhatsApp. It gives step-by-step examples on how to make and manage these groups. There are tips on how to add groups to communities and how to send important messages to all the community members. This feature wants to make it easier for users to create and manage groups.

Right now, only some beta testers who use WhatsApp on iPhones can try out the community examples feature. But soon, more people will be able to use it.

WhatsApp has also made some other interesting changes. In the iOS beta version, you can now use animated avatars. These are fun moving pictures that show your feelings. You can send them to your friends, even if they don’t have the beta version. This makes chatting more exciting and personal.

Another new thing is that you can send better-quality videos on WhatsApp’s iOS beta version. Normally, videos get a bit smaller when you send them, which can make them less clear. But now, you can choose to send videos that look better. The regular option is still there, but you can pick the better-quality one when you want to share a nice video. This makes sharing videos more enjoyable for everyone.