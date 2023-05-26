ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp's Latest Update: Phone Numbers Will Be Replaced With Usernames

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app. As per the latest app update, it will replace the display of phone numbers with usernames. Check out more details about the update in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 May,2023 22:05:56
One of the most used instant messaging apps, WhatsApp, is being used broadly. It is very famous for personal as well as business purposes. The use of WhatsApp has made work easy for people. And so the Meta-owned app keeps working on making the user experience better and better every time. And yet again, it has come up with a new update. Read more to know.

The new feature of WhatsApp will allow users to set up account usernames by replacing phone numbers. Per the reports, the app is developing this new feature, which will be introduced soon, along with other updates in the future. It was discovered while exploring the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update available on Google Play Store.

In addition, users can access the latest features from the settings menu under the profile section. This new feature will allow users to replace numbers with usernames. Furthermore, users can choose a handle that represents their preferences. It also provides security and privacy to the users. Undoubtedly the new updates are making the use of the app more accessible, better, and smooth.

Are you excited about the new features of WhatsApp? It will be something interesting for the users to explore new features. Keep up for future updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

