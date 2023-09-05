WhatsApp unveils new toggle to manage instant video messaging feature

This recent development comes shortly after WhatsApp launched the instant video messages feature on its platform, aiming to provide users with a dynamic and engaging way to communicate. However, the default setting for this feature was automatic activation, leaving users with no option to disable it. Now, WhatsApp is addressing this concern by introducing a new toggle within the app settings. This toggle, reported by WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, empowers users with the ability to manage the sharing of instant video messages. For users who prefer traditional voice notes or want more control over their messaging experience, this toggle is a welcome addition.

The toggle effectively allows users to enable or disable the instant video messages feature as per their preference. This move aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to providing flexibility and customization options to its vast user base.

It’s important to highlight that even for users who don’t intend to turn off video messages, it’s advisable to check this toggle. Some users have reported instances where it was turned off by default, despite their prior use of video messages. Currently, this toggle for managing instant video messages is available to beta testers who have got the latest WhatsApp beta updates for Android from the Google Play Store and for iOS from the TestFlight app. WhatsApp will roll out this new feature to a broader audience in the coming days.

Not just that, WhatsApp is also working on a multi-account feature, which would allow users to add multiple accounts to the same device without the need for parallel or cloned applications. Furthermore, the platform is unveiling a revamped settings interface, promising a more contemporary and user-friendly experience when navigating through its various options, as mentioned in News 18.

This move underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to evolving its platform to meet the diverse needs and preferences of its global user community. As WhatsApp continues to make strides in improving its user experience, these updates are bound to make a positive impact on its millions of users worldwide.