“3 million views in 2 days”, Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen celebrate 'Teri Aadat 2' success

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are basking in the glorious success of their latest music video collaboration, “Teri Aadat 2.” The dynamic duo’s music video achieved a remarkable feat by amassing an astonishing 3 million views in just two days after its release. To add to this achievement, the video also proudly claimed its place among the top trending YouTube videos, securing a notable fifth position.

Siddharth Nigam, a multifaceted talent renowned for his acting skills and impressive gymnastic abilities, took to social media to extend his heartfelt gratitude to their devoted fanbase. He expressed his profound thanks for the overwhelming love and support that catapulted their music video to such meteoric heights.

In his message to fans, Siddharth invited them to partake in the celebration by creating engaging reels, thereby contributing to the ongoing jubilation surrounding their remarkable achievement.

Both Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen have made their mark in the Indian television industry. Siddharth, best known for his role as Aladdin in “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” has consistently charmed audiences with his charisma and acting prowess. On the other hand, Anushka Sen has garnered a dedicated following through her memorable performances in shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani” and “Baal Veer.”

With the soaring success of “Teri Aadat 2,” Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen not only demonstrated their acting capabilities but also showcased their prowess in the world of digital content creation. As their music video continues to win hearts and admiration, fans eagerly anticipate more exciting collaborations and creative ventures from this dynamic duo.