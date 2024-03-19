Television | Celebrities

3 Times Disha Parmar Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos

Recently, Disha Parmar posted a picture series of herself in an embroidered kurta collection on Instagram. Have a look below.

Author: Srushti Gharat
3 Times Disha Parmar Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos

Instagram was taken by storm when Disha Parmar, the picture-perfect combination of style and grace, posted several intriguing photos of herself as an ethnic avatar. Her exquisite sense of style allows her to create a fresh photo. She always brings back retro style with a modern twist, wearing an elegant dress or a graceful saree. Her new appearance is part of this trend. The actress wore a captivating embroidered kurta that effortlessly radiated elegance and glamour.

Disha Parmar’s Embroidered Kurta Appearance-

Blue Embroidered Kurta

The television diva posted a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a dark blue velvet fabric featuring a red and white embroidered square neckline, full sleeves, loose midi-length kurta, and matching pants. The outfit is from House Of Chikankari, costing Rs. 9,400. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The diva opted for a simple look with nude eyeshadow and matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with big gold jhumkas and a diamond ring.

3 Times Disha Parma Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos 887570

Peach And White Embroidered Kurta

The actress chose a mesmerizing look in a peach and white embroidered kurta set. The outfit features a peach and black floral printed U-neckline, white threadwork embroidered, ¾ length sleeves, side cuts, a straight kurta, and matching pants. The outfit is from The Chikan Label, costing Rs. 4,999. She fashioned her hair in a one-sided, messy, straight hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with big silver hoops and a bracelet and pairs it with brown flip-flops.

3 Times Disha Parma Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos 887571

Jade-Colored Embroidered Kurta

Disha Parmar shows her elegance in a jade-colored embroidered kurta and uploaded pictures of herself on Instagram. The outfit consists of a jade U-neckline with a little slit appearance, all front floral embroidered with a diamond embellished full sleeves kurta, matching flared Gharara, and matching sheer dupatta. The outfit is from Label Aishwaryrika, and it costs Rs. 8,399. She fashioned her hair in a middle, messily parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for simple base makeup with peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and pearl embellished ear studs, silver rings, gold-silver bracelets, and bangles.

3 Times Disha Parma Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos 887572

3 Times Disha Parma Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos 887573

Which ethnic look of Disha’s do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com