3 Times Disha Parmar Radiates Elegance In Embroidered Kurta, See Photos

Instagram was taken by storm when Disha Parmar, the picture-perfect combination of style and grace, posted several intriguing photos of herself as an ethnic avatar. Her exquisite sense of style allows her to create a fresh photo. She always brings back retro style with a modern twist, wearing an elegant dress or a graceful saree. Her new appearance is part of this trend. The actress wore a captivating embroidered kurta that effortlessly radiated elegance and glamour.

Disha Parmar’s Embroidered Kurta Appearance-

Blue Embroidered Kurta

The television diva posted a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a dark blue velvet fabric featuring a red and white embroidered square neckline, full sleeves, loose midi-length kurta, and matching pants. The outfit is from House Of Chikankari, costing Rs. 9,400. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The diva opted for a simple look with nude eyeshadow and matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with big gold jhumkas and a diamond ring.

Peach And White Embroidered Kurta

The actress chose a mesmerizing look in a peach and white embroidered kurta set. The outfit features a peach and black floral printed U-neckline, white threadwork embroidered, ¾ length sleeves, side cuts, a straight kurta, and matching pants. The outfit is from The Chikan Label, costing Rs. 4,999. She fashioned her hair in a one-sided, messy, straight hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with big silver hoops and a bracelet and pairs it with brown flip-flops.

Jade-Colored Embroidered Kurta

Disha Parmar shows her elegance in a jade-colored embroidered kurta and uploaded pictures of herself on Instagram. The outfit consists of a jade U-neckline with a little slit appearance, all front floral embroidered with a diamond embellished full sleeves kurta, matching flared Gharara, and matching sheer dupatta. The outfit is from Label Aishwaryrika, and it costs Rs. 8,399. She fashioned her hair in a middle, messily parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for simple base makeup with peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and pearl embellished ear studs, silver rings, gold-silver bracelets, and bangles.

Which ethnic look of Disha’s do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com