4 Times Munmun Dutta Looks Like A Sparkling Sensation In Sequin Outfits

Munmun Dutta, the stunning diva of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, started as a model before getting several roles. However, she reached new levels of fame and notoriety after playing Babita Ji in TMKOC. The actress is a talented performer and a gorgeous diva. She uses Instagram to update her fans on her daily activities and share some sultry pictures with them. These five outfits show Munmun Dutta of TMKOC looking stunning in the perfect sequin ensemble.

Munmun Dutta’s Sequin Outfits Appearances-

Silver and Black Midi Dress

The TMKOC actress looks glamorous in a shimmery round neckline, sleeveless, with a black, green, and pink bodycon long-length dress. The outfit is from The RealB Life. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery peach eyeshadow and creamy peach lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond rings and paired with silver heels.

Emerald Green Gown

The actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram, looking stunning in an emerald green gown. The diva wore a bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, long sleeves, an emerald green deep V-neckline, and sequin embellishments. She kept her hair in a curly, middle-parted style. The diva applied minimal makeup, with luscious peach lips and shimmering gold eyes. She accessories her look with long silver and black earrings, a silver ring, and black heels.

Blue Gown

The gorgeous beauty opted for a blue gown and shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The diva wore a navy blue one-shoulder slit flared long-length sleeves, asymmetric neckline, midriff fitted, sequin embellished floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a high tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, brown cheek contour, and glossy peach lips. She accessories her outfit with black, red, and green stone-embedded long earrings and silver and diamond rings.

Blue Strapless Gown

Munmun Dutta dazzles us once more with her stunning appearance as she chooses a blue sequin gown. The diva looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder, full-sleeved, bodycon, floor-length gown adorned with blue sequins. Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun. The diva wore a glam look, including glossy lipstick, peach cheek contouring, and shimmering eyes. She accessories her ensemble with rings and an embellished blue and silver stone necklace.

Which outfit did you like the most?